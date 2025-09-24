Azerbaijan, Maldives Sign Visa-Free Agreement (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khalil on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, focusing on further expanding bilateral cooperation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

Special attention was given to growing high-level contacts, political consultations, cooperation in multiple areas, especially in tourism.

The Ministers underlined that the launch of direct flights between our countries last year significantly expanded travel opportunities for citizens and contributed to people-to-people contacts. Ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.”