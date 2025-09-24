Kremlin Rejects Trump's 'Paper Tiger' Claim, Asserts 'Paper Bears Don't Exist. Russia Is A Real Bear'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Kremlin on Wednesday (September 24) dismissed US President Donald Trump's recent characterization of Russia as a“paper tiger,” following his remarks suggesting Ukraine could reclaim all its territory from Russian occupation. Kremlin officials emphasized that Moscow's military operations would continue and rejected claims that Russia's economy or military were in decline.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov directly rejected Trump's description of Russia as a“paper tiger,” using a cultural analogy:“Russia isn't a tiger, it's more associated with a bear. Paper bears don't exist. Russia is a real bear.”

The Kremlin framed Trump's remarks as influenced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 's perspective, noting that Moscow would formally present its view in talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump highlights Russian economic struggles

Speaking after a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump criticized Moscow's prolonged war effort.“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years... this is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like a 'paper tiger,'” he said. Trump cited economic pressures on Russia, including resource strains and rising inflation, as evidence that Ukraine could capitalize on Moscow's difficulties.

Shifting US policy

Trump's comments marked a departure from his earlier positions on the war, when he had hinted that Ukraine might need to cede territory to achieve peace. He asserted that Ukraine could“fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form” and praised Kyiv's resilience.

Despite Trump's optimism, the Kremlin remained dismissive of any suggestion that Moscow was weakened. Peskov said,“Moscow will continue to ensure our security and interests and remove the root causes of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” noting that Russian forces' slow progress reflected strategic planning, not military inadequacy.

Russia to continue military operations

Peskov insisted Russia had no alternative but to pursue its objectives in Ukraine.“We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals,” he said, referencing directives from President Vladimir Putin .“We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative.”

He stressed that Russian military actions were deliberate rather than signs of weakness, countering Trump's suggestion that Russian forces were struggling aimlessly.“The idea that Ukraine can 'win back something is, from our point of view, an erroneous talking point,” Peskov added.

Economy remains stable, Kremlin claims

Responding to Trump's assertion that Russia was economically faltering, Peskov acknowledged some sectoral issues but maintained that the overall economy was stable.“Russia maintains its macroeconomic stability,” he said.“Yes, Russia is experiencing tensions and problems in various sectors of the economy.”

Russia currently controls roughly 19% of Ukrainian territory, according to open-source maps cited by Reuters. Peskov emphasized that Moscow's advances were calculated to minimize casualties.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to formally present Russia's stance.

| US to face more shortage of doctors? Trump's H-1B visa plan raises concerns