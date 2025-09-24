Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday Set To Be The New Face Of Genz Brands? Read On

Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Gen Z Brand Star: Ahaan Panday has definitely become the next big thing in Bollywood, with 6 top Gen Z brands ready to sign him and many producers willing to bet on him

Ahaan Panday became a star as soon as Saiyaara became a blockbuster. About 6 major Gen Z brands are ready to sign him. Saiyaara's production banner, YRF, kept all info about the actor secret.

Yash Raj had already sensed that Ahaan was a rising star. Before the film's release, the pair had no interviews or public appearances. When the Mohit Suri-directed film was released, Ahaan Panday mesmerized everyone.

Even after Saiyaara's release, Ahaan's public presence was monitored. YRF believes over-promotion kills stardom. Despite this secrecy, Ahaan has now managed to attract top filmmakers and ad agencies.

Pinkvilla quoted a source, "Every brand wants to model Gen Z, and Ahaan Panday has emerged as the biggest male star of that generation, while his 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda is the biggest female star!

Critics also say there's no doubt Ahaan Panday is the country's most in-demand young star, as this generation is the hardest to please, and Ahaan has done it. According to the industry, 6 top brands have signed him, and YRF is now planning a massive promotion mission for his brands from October!

According to Pinkvilla's report, "Today, this actor is the biggest name in every boardroom. If Gen Z is the focus, market leaders in every segment will surely discuss Ahaan as a lead brand endorser! The names haven't been revealed, but the list includes all the big players who want to bet big on this new sensation."