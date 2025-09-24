Breakthrough Marking Technology Unveiled By Matthews Marking Systems
|Feature
|Traditional Inkjet (CIJ/TIJ)
|MEMS-Based (Axian XIJ)
|Valve Control
|Mechanical/Electromagnetic
|Micro-valve MEMS
| Resolution at 8mm
Throw Distance
|Up to 70 DPI
|100 DPI
|Maintenance
|Complex, frequent
|Simple, infrequent
|Make Up Fluids
|As needed
|Not needed
|Environmental Impact
|Solvent fumes (CIJ only)
|Closed system, eco-friendly
|Speed & Flexibility
|Limited for 2D codes (CIJ only)
|Full speed, 2D/linear codes
Closed Ink System for Eco-Friendly Operation
The MPERIA® Axian XIJ features a closed ink system that eliminates the need for solvent additives, reducing emissions and supporting sustainable operations. The system draws less than 25 watts of power and is housed in a stainless-steel enclosure for nearly maintenance-free use.
Performance Highlights
- Speed: Up to 200 ft/min (60 m/min) Resolution: Up to 100 DPI Print Height: Up to 0.50" (13 mm) Lines of Text: Up to five Throw Distance: 8 mm (optimal) Startup Time: Under one minute Ink System: Single 800 ml cartridge, no make-up solvent required
Versatile Substrate Compatibility
XIJ technology enables confident marking on a wide range of materials, including:
- Flexible films (PET, OPP) Coated cardboard and chipboard Plastics (PVC, HDPE, LDPE)
Environmental & Operational Benefits
- Closed system: No solvent fumes or emissions Lower power consumption: Reduced carbon footprint Compact design: Easy to install and position on manufacturing lines
“XIJ technology is a true game-changer for industrial printing,” said Lee Lane, Group President, Matthews Industrial Technologies and Matthews Environmental Solutions.“By combining the best of multiple inkjet technologies with our proprietary micro-valve MEMS innovation, we're delivering unmatched speed, print quality, and reliability. This breakthrough empowers manufacturers to achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability in their operations.”
About Matthews Marking Systems
We are Matthews Marking Systems, your trusted marking and coding partner. With decades of experience and a commitment to operational excellence, we empower manufacturers worldwide to operate with confidence. Every solution we offer is backed by a promise: to protect your brand, your customers, and your production flow. We deliver precision marking and coding systems that ensure every product, carton, and pallet leaves your facility is clearly marked, compliant, and protected. Our solutions are built to be intuitive and reliable, helping manufacturers maintain brand integrity and meet regulatory standards without disruption.
For more information, visit
About Matthews International Corporation
Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company also has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.
Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: 412.442.8200
|Contact:
|Devna Dayal
|Marketing Director, Matthews Marking Systems
|...
|503.486.9288
Legal Disclaimer:
