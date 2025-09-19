Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Metamask May Add Perpetual Trading With Hyperliquid Integration, Github Code Suggests

2025-09-19 03:19:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

MetaMask is reportedly preparing to launch perpetual trading using Hyperliquid's builder codes, according to a pull request on the project's GitHub repository.

The code update, first flagged by crypto researcher Ericonomic on X, suggests the popular Ethereum wallet is exploring a deeper push into decentralized derivatives. The spot comes on the heels of Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin telling The Block that MetaMask will launch its MASK token sooner than expected, ending years of speculation. 

“The MASK token is coming - it may come sooner than you would expect right now,” Lubin said.“ConsenSys is supporting the Ethereum ecosystem to move toward gradual decentralization through MetaMask, Infura, and Linea.”

