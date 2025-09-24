People Capital Consultants Achieves ICF Accreditation To Deliver Resilience-Focused Coach Training
People Capital Consultants Achieves ICF Accreditation to Deliver Resilience-Focused Coach Training
The newly accredited program is among the few coach training pathways worldwide that explicitly embeds resilience into its curriculum. By combining rigorous coaching methodology with resilience science, the training equips participants with the frameworks, tools, and practices required to help leaders and teams move beyond survival and into sustainable growth.
"This accreditation is more than a milestone-it's a response to the times we are living in," said Theone Conradie, Co-Founder and Executive Coach at People Capital Consultants. "Today's leaders are navigating what we call a 'permacrisis environment;' relentless, overlapping challenges across economic, social, and technological domains. Our training ensures coaches and leaders alike are prepared to cultivate resilience as a strategic advantage."
Through the ICF-accredited Level 1 program, coaches will gain practical skills to guide leaders in expanding their adaptive capacity, fostering well-being, and driving performance under conditions of complexity and uncertainty.
About People Capital Consultants
Founded on the belief that human potential flourishes when barriers are removed, People Capital Consultants partners with organisations and individuals to deliver evidence-based leadership development, resilience coaching, and accredited coach training. With decades of expertise in executive coaching and organisational psychology, People Capital is uniquely positioned to meet the urgent need for resilient leadership in today's uncertain and rapidly changing world.
