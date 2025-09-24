Portal 20302050 In Moscow: Electronic Music Stars, Light Shows Until Dawn And A 14-Meter Cosmonaut

MENAFN - AETOSWire) From, Moscow hostedfor the second time - one of the largest events in the world of electronic music. This year,took part, including global stars such asand many others. Admission was free for everyone.

Moscow is a city of the future, it lives at a high tempo around the clock, speaks the language of the younger generation, and offers opportunities for work and leisure at any hour. Portal 2030–2050 was a unique, free event for residents and visitors of the capital. For 17 days, the Moskino Film Factory became the heart of Moscow's nightlife, bringing together an unprecedented number of EDM stars. Performances were held on three unique stages. The main stage was located in TAU - a new retro-futuristic space built on the site of a former machine-building plant.

Every weekend in September, the main stage hosted both Russian and international stars, including Edward Maya (Romania), Yves Larock (Switzerland), Burak Yeter (Turkey), Legroni (Georgia), Alex Gaudino (Italy), Willy William (France), Sak Noel (Spain) and DJ Smash (Russia).

Special attention was given to multimedia content. DJ performances were accompanied by stunning visual shows. This year, the festival's art direction team was joined by John Dave , a creator of multimedia content for AFTERLIFE and Soundstorm festivals. His digital performances opened the headliners' musical programs on the main stage. Additionally, every evening visitors could enjoy light shows projected on one of the Moskino buildings, created by dozens of leading digital artists. The program also featured VJ performances, whose digital art complemented the DJs' sets.

The opening weekend of Portal 2030–2050 brought a true K-POP storm - a special program featuring popular performers from South Korea, Russia, and CIS countries, including singer SONG WON SUB , the GAGMO symphony orchestra, and the group Nomads. The festival also hosted a K-POP dance championship, a master class with renowned choreographer Seong Chan, and a car tuning exhibition with live airbrushing shows that transformed vehicles into art objects.

Beyond the main music program, weekday events at Portal 2030–2050 included DJ sets from international artists on outdoor stages, as well as a market and food court for all gastronomy lovers.

The main symbol of ((Portal 2030–2050)) , the cosmonaut that took citizens' hearts last year, returned to the electronic music grounds. The massive 14-meter figure was the centerpiece of the visual design, representing young explorers of the future and the ambitious residents of Moscow, ready to conquer any heights.

Territory of electronic music Portal 2030–2050

The Portal 2030–2050)) electronic music territory reflected Moscow's commitment to developing modern creative industries, opening new cultural hotspots (like the Moskino Film Factory), and attracting tourists from other regions of the country. Last year, the event was attended by more than 190,000 people, making it one of the largest music festivals in Russia and the CIS. This year, over 110 DJs from 12 countries, including global EDM stars, performed at Portal 2030–2050.

