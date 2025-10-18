New Metrolink Service Update Announced Effective October 19
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced a new ideal service update to the metrolink service that will be effective from Sunday, October 19, 2025.
According to the update, metrolink buses numbered M208 will be operating from Al Messila Station, Exit 2 instead of Exit 1.
