Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Metrolink Service Update Announced Effective October 19

New Metrolink Service Update Announced Effective October 19


2025-10-18 02:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced a new ideal service update to the metrolink service that will be effective from Sunday, October 19, 2025.

According to the update, metrolink buses numbered M208 will be operating from Al Messila Station, Exit 2 instead of Exit 1.

MENAFN18102025000063011010ID1110214819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search