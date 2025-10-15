Arms, Narcotics Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan Busted In Punjab Three Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border organised arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan by arresting three of its operatives, said Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

The police have recovered 10 sophisticated pistols along with 500 grams of opium from their possession. The weapons include four 9MM Glock pistols and six .30 bore pistols.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajan, alias Sagar (28), a resident of Faizpura in Amritsar, Surinder Singh, alias Pali (24), a resident of Tali Wala village in Fazilka, and Jagjit Singh (25), a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were running an inter-district gang of smuggling and were connected to a Pakistan-based handler. The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused Rajan was initially arrested with one .30 bore pistol and a quantity of opium, and his interrogation led to the unearthing of the entire network.

During the investigation, Surinder was subsequently arrested, leading to the recovery of three .30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol from his possession, the police commissioner said, adding further investigation has resulted in the arrest of the third accused, Jagjit, from whom five pistols, including three Glock 9mm and two .30 bore, were recovered.

Bhullar said the accused Jagjit Singh had returned from Dubai four months ago. Surinder's village is located close to the international border in Jalalabad in Fazilka district, while Jagjit's native village lies near the border in Tarn Taran district.

The accused were retrieving drone-delivered consignments from Amritsar to Fazilka and Tarn Taran sectors, and were further supplying these consignments directly and through location-based delivery systems, he added.