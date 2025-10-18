Al Markhiya Gallery To Open Fragments Of My Soul By Mahmoud Al Masri
Doha: Al Markhiya Gallery will launch Palestinian artist Mahmoud Al Masri's solo exhibition "Fragments of My Soul" next Tuesday at Katara's Building 5, running until December 4, 2025.
The exhibition explores Palestinian identity and memory through vivid scenes of daily life and nature. Al Masri, a sculptor and painter born in 1952, blends bold forms and colors to evoke rhythm and emotion.
A member of key regional art associations, Al Masri is recognized for his powerful reflections on heritage and belonging in contemporary Arab art.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment