Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Markhiya Gallery To Open Fragments Of My Soul By Mahmoud Al Masri

Al Markhiya Gallery To Open Fragments Of My Soul By Mahmoud Al Masri


2025-10-18 02:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Markhiya Gallery will launch Palestinian artist Mahmoud Al Masri's solo exhibition "Fragments of My Soul" next Tuesday at Katara's Building 5, running until December 4, 2025.

The exhibition explores Palestinian identity and memory through vivid scenes of daily life and nature. Al Masri, a sculptor and painter born in 1952, blends bold forms and colors to evoke rhythm and emotion.

A member of key regional art associations, Al Masri is recognized for his powerful reflections on heritage and belonging in contemporary Arab art.

MENAFN18102025000063011010ID1110214817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search