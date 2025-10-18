Al Markhiya Gallery To Open Fragments Of My Soul By Mahmoud Al Masri

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Markhiya Gallery will launch Palestinian artist Mahmoud Al Masri's solo exhibition "Fragments of My Soul" next Tuesday at Katara's Building 5, running until December 4, 2025.

The exhibition explores Palestinian identity and memory through vivid scenes of daily life and nature. Al Masri, a sculptor and painter born in 1952, blends bold forms and colors to evoke rhythm and emotion.

A member of key regional art associations, Al Masri is recognized for his powerful reflections on heritage and belonging in contemporary Arab art.