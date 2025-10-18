Egyptian Foreign Minister Holds Phone Talks With Iranian Counterpart And Trump Envoy On Developments In Iran's Nuclear File
October: Cairo, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty held phone calls on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Whitkoff to discuss developments related to the Iranian nuclear file.
In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions came as part of ongoing efforts to support regional security and stability, de-escalate tensions, and build on momentum following the agreement signed in Cairo between Iran and the IAEA on September 9.
The talks emphasized importance of continuing confidence-building measures and creating the conditions necessary to resume negotiations between Iran and the United States, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue that addresses interests of all parties and contributes to regional peace and stability.
The parties also agreed to continue consultations and review proposed ideas to achieve desired breakthrough on this matter.
