EAA Concludes 16Th EMPOWER 2025 Youth Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, through its Reach Out To All (ROTA) Programme, successfully concluded the 16th edition of its annual EMPOWER Youth Conference, held in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Doha on 17-18 October 2025, under the theme "Driving Climate Action through Green Entrepreneurship".

This year's conference brought together more than 300 young participants, experts, and innovators from Qatar and around the world to explore how youth-led green entrepreneurship can help combat climate change, foster sustainable development, and create new employment opportunities.

The two-day event featured insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and inspirational talks from youth leaders and sustainability advocates. Among the highlights were panel sessions such as "Youth-Led Climate Innovation: From Grassroots Action to Green Enterprises," featuring Hessa Al Noaimi (Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar), Abdulla Al Suwaidi (Elite Paper Recycling), Hissa Al Thani (Alga-Q), and Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (IBTKRGO).

Other sessions included "Empowering Youth for a Green Economy: From Global Policy to Local Action" and "Women Leading the Green Transition: From Policy to Innovation," which showcased regional and international experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organization (ILO), Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), and Learning for Well-Being Foundation.

In addition to the plenary sessions, participants joined hands-on workshops focused on sustainable innovation and social enterprise, including Green Entrepreneurship: Turning Climate Ideas into Action, Empowering Youth through Digital Pathways for Green Entrepreneurship and Climate Action, and Youth Clean Tech Innovation: From Challenge to Solution and Impact.

These sessions provided participants with practical tools and knowledge to help them launch and scale environmentally responsible ventures.

Executive Director for Reach Out to All (ROTA), Abdullah Al Abdulla, said: "EMPOWER 2025 has demonstrated that when young people are given the right knowledge, resources and platform, they can transform challenges into opportunities.

Through this year's focus on green entrepreneurship, we have witnessed the power of youth innovation to drive meaningful climate action and create solutions that benefit both people and the planet."

The conference also featured youth testimonials, networking sessions, and the development of the EMPOWER 2025 Youth Declaration, a collective call to action urging governments, businesses, and communities to invest in youth-driven climate solutions.

Since its inception, EMPOWER has become one of the region's leading platforms for youth leadership and social innovation. Over 15 years, it has equipped thousands of young changemakers with the skills, connections, and vision to lead positive change in their communities.