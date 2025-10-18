Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Aggression On Gaza Claims 68,116 Lives And Leaves 170,200 Injured

Israeli Aggression On Gaza Claims 68,116 Lives And Leaves 170,200 Injured


2025-10-18 02:00:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Death toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 68,116 killed and 170,200 injured, Gaza Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, Gaza hospitals received 29 bodies over the past 48 hours, including 23 retrieved victims, 2 who succumbed to their injuries, and 4 killed in direct attacks by Israeli occupation forces, in addition to 21 injured during the same period.

The ministry added that 11 victims remain trapped under the rubble in Al Abu Shaban massacre and have not yet been recovered or included in statistics. It noted that several other victims are still under debris or on the streets, with rescue and civil defense crews unable to reach them so far.

MENAFN18102025000063011010ID1110214824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search