Israeli Aggression On Gaza Claims 68,116 Lives And Leaves 170,200 Injured
Gaza: Death toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 68,116 killed and 170,200 injured, Gaza Ministry of Health reported.
According to the ministry, Gaza hospitals received 29 bodies over the past 48 hours, including 23 retrieved victims, 2 who succumbed to their injuries, and 4 killed in direct attacks by Israeli occupation forces, in addition to 21 injured during the same period.
The ministry added that 11 victims remain trapped under the rubble in Al Abu Shaban massacre and have not yet been recovered or included in statistics. It noted that several other victims are still under debris or on the streets, with rescue and civil defense crews unable to reach them so far.
