Russia Says Eliminated 1,575 Ukrainian Soldiers In 24 Hours
Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Ukrainian forces suffered 1,575 casualties over the past 24 hours as a result of military operations across various combat fronts.
The ministry added in its daily report on military operations in Ukraine that units from Russia's Southern Group of Forces regained control of the town of Klishchiivka in Donetsk.
The report also stated that Russian air defenses shot down four guided aerial bombs, six rockets from HIMARS launchers, and 140 Ukrainian drones over the past day.
Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging daily reports on advances and counterattacks since the war began on February 24, 2022. These figures are not independently verified due to ongoing combat conditions.
