Russian air defenses shoot down dozens of Ukrainian drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones across several regions on Tuesday, with authorities in Belgorod reporting civilian injuries and property damage, according to reports.
The Russian military stated that between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday Moscow time, at least 89 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd, and Rostov regions, as well as the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea. Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry reported an additional 92 drones had been destroyed across ten regions, including Moscow.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said attacks persisted into the night, leaving at least six people wounded in the city following missile strikes, with another civilian injured when a drone struck a residential building. The man sustained shrapnel wounds and barotrauma and was hospitalized in moderate condition. The explosion damaged the building’s facade and an adjacent administrative office.
Power and water supplies were disrupted in parts of the Krasnaya Yaruga district, leaving the area temporarily without electricity. Emergency crews began repairs after receiving clearance from the Defense Ministry, and authorities arranged water deliveries to affected residents. “The work will be completed by morning,” Gladkov stated in a late-night update.
In Rostov Region, at least two people were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries, Governor Yury Slyusar reported. In Taganrog, windows and balconies of several apartment buildings were damaged during the overnight attacks, and drone fragments were discovered in residential yards and near private businesses. In Bazkovskaya village, Sholokhovsky district, a private home caught fire as a result of the strikes.
