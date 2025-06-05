5 Richest NBA Players Of All Time: From On-Court Legends To Business Titans

From Michael Jordan's billion-dollar empire to Junior Bridgeman's fast food fortune, here are the 5 wealthiest NBA players ever, ranked by net worth.

Topping the list is none other than Michael Jordan, with a staggering net worth of $3.6 billion. Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player ever, Jordan's success goes well beyond his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Despite earning just $90 million in salary during his career, he pulled in $2.4 billion (pre-tax) through corporate partnerships with brands like Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade. His long-standing deal with Nike, in particular, helped build the Jordan Brand into a global powerhouse.

Magic Johnson has made a seamless transition from NBA superstar to business mogul. The former Lakers point guard now boasts a net worth of $1.5 billion. A key player in Guggenheim Baseball Management, Johnson holds ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) and Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), among other ventures.

Junior Bridgeman may not be a household name for newer NBA fans, but his business success is unmatched by most athletes. Bridgeman played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers in the 1970s and '80s, never making more than $350,000 a season.

After retiring, he moved to business and built a fast food empire. At one point, he owned around 100 Wendy's and Chili's franchises across the U.S., which helped push his net worth to around $1.4 billion by the time of his death.

LeBron James is the richest active NBA player today. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at $1.2 billion. While his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers has contributed significantly to his wealth, it's off the court where LeBron has earned the most, bringing in more than $900 million (pre-tax) from endorsements and investments.

What sets LeBron apart is his strategic approach. Instead of just endorsing products, he's taken ownership stakes in brands like Beats by Dre, turning commercial deals into long-term assets.

Before his tragic death in 2020, Kobe Bryant had become one of basketball's most iconic and successful figures. The LA Lakers legend built a financial legacy that extended far beyond the court. At the time of his passing, his net worth was estimated at $600 million, accumulated through NBA earnings, endorsements, and business ventures.