Norwegian police investigates grenade explosion accident in Oslo

2025-09-24 04:48:55
(MENAFN) Norwegian authorities are probing an explosion that rattled central Oslo on Tuesday evening, prompting emergency alerts after a second explosive device was discovered, according to reports.

The initial blast occurred around 8:45 p.m. local time on Pilestredet street, near a university campus and roughly 500 meters from both the royal palace and the Israeli Embassy. Following the incident, officials issued a mobile alert warning residents to stay away from windows, as a “military-style” hand grenade had been found at the scene.

“Given that there is still an explosive device in the area, the police wish that people stay away from windows. As of now, we are not evacuating the area,” the alert read.

Police cordoned off a significant portion of the neighborhood, suspended tram services, and redirected road traffic before conducting a controlled detonation. The grenade was reportedly placed on a tram line, according to local sources. Fire and rescue teams also assisted in securing the area, and Oslo’s tram network in the vicinity remained closed while authorities managed the scene.

No injuries were reported. Incident commander Brian Skotnes told the media that one individual had been detained for questioning. Local reports suggested the suspect was a 13-year-old boy, though police have not confirmed the age.

“We’ve apprehended one suspect and are intensively seeking more information as well as other people,” Skotnes said. “Our hypothesis is that it is criminals who have an agenda against other criminals, but we cannot rule out anything.”

