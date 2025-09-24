Vietnam Ramps Up Efforts to Diversify Export Markets
(MENAFN) Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed ministries, government bodies, and local authorities to intensify efforts to diversify export markets, product categories, and supply chains, a Vietnamese news agency reported Wednesday. The directive is part of a national strategy to drive export growth beyond 12 percent this year.
As part of this plan, officials are being urged to maximize the benefits of existing free trade agreements while expediting negotiations for new deals targeting emerging markets in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and South Asia—including India, Pakistan, and Brazil.
Efforts are also underway to advance discussions on a two-way trade agreement with the United States, reflecting Vietnam’s intent to deepen ties with key global partners.
According to a Vietnamese news agency, the country’s total trade volume reached $637.21 billion from January 1 to September 15, up 17.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Exports made up $325.26 billion of that figure.
