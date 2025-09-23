King Hussein Bridge Closed Starting Sept. 24-PSD

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge to passenger and cargo traffic from the other side, starting Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, until further notice.

