Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Hussein Bridge Closed Starting Sept. 24-PSD


2025-09-23 09:08:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge to passenger and cargo traffic from the other side, starting Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, until further notice.

