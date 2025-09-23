MP Rabihat, Others Remanded On Money Laundering Charges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - Amman Public Prosecutor on Tuesday decided to detain MP Wissam Rabihat and five others for 15 days pending investigation, on four charges related to money laundering and violations of the Social Development and Cybercrime laws, a source told Jordan News Agency (Petra).The source said the charges followed a review of the investigation file and related technical reports, noting the four charges targeted a total of 17 defendants to varying degrees.Rabihat and five others were charged with felony money laundering under Articles 3 and 30 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, while the MP and seven others were charged with the misdemeanor of creating and managing a platform to receive and invest funds without proper licensing, under Article 22 of the Cybercrime Law.The prosecutor also charged Rabihat and 14 others with the misdemeanor of operating an information system or e-wallet to collect donations without authorization, under Article 23 of the Cybercrime Law.All defendants were further charged with collecting donations or advertising fundraising campaigns without a license, under Article 4 of the Social Development Law and Article 19(a) of the same law.