Assistant House Speaker, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) –Assistant Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Huda Naffa, on Tuesday discussed with Swiss Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest.In the presence of MP Rand Khazouz, Naffa highlighted the "historic" relations, noting the two countries' "keenness" to strengthen cooperation, particularly in economic and parliamentary fields.The lawmaker noted European, including Swiss, support for Jordan's efforts in hosting refugees, pointing to investment opportunities, as well as horizons to expand tourism exchanges, and back the Kingdom's reform program.Naffa also called for halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ending the humanitarian suffering of civilians, while appreciating international stances to recognize the Palestinian state and support the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.In turn, Khazouz stressed the importance of supporting women and youth economic empowerment programs, and building partnerships with international institutions to finance training, qualification, and entrepreneurship initiatives to foster development.Expressing pride in the "strong" Jordanian-Swiss ties, the diplomat affirmed her country's "commitment" to expanding cooperation and supporting development and empowerment programs for Jordan's women and civil society institutions.