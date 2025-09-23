Elauwit Connection Appoints Katie Hayward As Vice President Of Marketing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, today announced the appointment of Katie Hayward as Vice President of Marketing.

Hayward brings more than a decade of experience building go-to-market programs and driving B2B growth through marketing, operations, and strategic partnerships. She previously served as CXO at Pixels Electronic Dice, where she expanded a $3.5 million Kickstarter campaign into partnerships, retail networks, licensing, influencer marketing, and multi-channel ecommerce distribution. Before that, she was Senior Director of Corporate Marketing & IT at Wicresoft, where she led international M&A integrations, CRM and automation systems, and global brand development.

At Elauwit, Hayward will be responsible for shaping and executing the company's marketing strategy across brand, demand generation, sales enablement, and thought leadership. She will also work closely with the ownership team - whose prior venture, Elauwit Networks, was acquired by Boingo Wireless - to build on a proven track record of category innovation in property connectivity.

Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit, said: "Katie joins us at a pivotal moment as we expand Elauwit's national presence. She brings a unique ability to connect strategy, technology, and storytelling as we continue to demonstrate to owners and residents alike that there's a better way to broadband."

Katie Hayward added: "Elauwit is redefining what it means for property owners to control their own networks. I'm excited to help tell that story, showing how the right infrastructure not only elevates resident experience but also drives measurable asset value and NOI growth."

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

