Author Jessica Smarro Releases In Pursuit, A New Book Redefining Success And Fulfillment

Drawing from her own personal journey, including career shifts and life transitions, Smarro positions the book as both a guide and a conversation for individuals seeking alignment between ambition and inner fulfillment. In Pursuit introduces readers to practical tools such as the S.T.E.A.R. model for managing thoughts and emotions and the F.R.E.E. framework for building emotional resilience and clarity.
The book explores themes of redefining worth beyond external achievements, examining how cultural pressures toward productivity and perfectionism often create a sense of emptiness even in high achievers. Smarro emphasizes that success should be measured not by reaching a "finish line," but by the process of becoming. Through reflective prompts, personal anecdotes, and structured practices, readers are encouraged to shift from performing life to fully inhabiting it.
"In writing this book, I wanted to speak to anyone who has ever achieved milestones yet still felt unfulfilled," Smarro explained. "It is about discovering that freedom and fulfillment are not destinations, but practices we live in real time".
Organized around the concepts of "The Prison, The Path, and The Pursuit," the book guides readers through identifying limiting patterns, cultivating emotional fluency, and engaging with goals from a place of alignment rather than pressure. It challenges the traditional hustle-driven blueprint of success and offers an alternative centered on presence, creativity, and authenticity.
In Pursuit closes with a "Manifesto of Pursuit," an invitation for readers to craft their own declarations of how they wish to live and lead. Smarro positions this not as a conclusion, but as a starting point for ongoing personal growth.
About Jessica Smarro
Jessica Smarro is a licensed therapist, certified life coach, podcast host, mindset strategist, writer, and founder of a personal development company dedicated to helping high achievers seek alignment between personal growth and professional success. Her work focuses on helping individuals recognize limiting patterns, cultivate resilience, and redefine what it means to live fully. To learn more, visit .
