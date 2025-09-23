Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering To $1.75 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) -a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 19, 2025; due to high investor interest and to accommodate oversubscriptions, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") for gross aggregate proceeds of up to $1,750,000 through the issuance of up to 35,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance (the " Date of Issue "). Each Warrant will be subject to an acceleration provision providing that, if the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ", or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the Date of Issue, the Company can accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a news release advising the holders of the acceleration and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth day after the date of such notice.

The aggregate proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used for a phase one drill program at the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital. The drill program is anticipated to begin in early October and be completed by October 31st. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Date of Issue, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the CSE.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: ...

