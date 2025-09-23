Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Welcomes Several European Countries Recognition Of The State Of Palestine


2025-09-23 09:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday, Kuwait welcomes the declaration by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Denmark, Andorra, and Monaco recognizing the State of Palestine, describing this recognition as a significant and positive international step.
Kuwait commended these countries for supporting peace and the two-state solution, and further urged all remaining nations to join this path, enabling Palestinians to establish an independent state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as their capital. (end)
nma


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110099473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search