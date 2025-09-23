Kuwait Welcomes Several European Countries Recognition Of The State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday, Kuwait welcomes the declaration by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Denmark, Andorra, and Monaco recognizing the State of Palestine, describing this recognition as a significant and positive international step.
Kuwait commended these countries for supporting peace and the two-state solution, and further urged all remaining nations to join this path, enabling Palestinians to establish an independent state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as their capital. (end)
nma
Kuwait commended these countries for supporting peace and the two-state solution, and further urged all remaining nations to join this path, enabling Palestinians to establish an independent state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as their capital. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment