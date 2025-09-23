Aras Positioned As A Leader And Ace Performer In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Industries, Q3, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for discrete industries vendors. Aras, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Aras a Technology Leader and Ace Performer in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Product Lifecycle Management for Discrete Industries, Q3 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Anoch Mane , Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "Aras has established a distinctive position in PLM for Discrete Industries by making configurability and openness the center of its value proposition. Instead of locking customers into rigid workflows, the platform gives engineering and IT teams the freedom to adapt processes as industries evolve. This flexibility is proving critical for manufacturers facing complex product architectures, regulatory pressures, and the need to maintain a continuous digital thread across disciplines. End users benefit from a system that grows with their requirements, supporting incremental adoption while ensuring long-term traceability and compliance.

In a market where many platforms still struggle to balance control with agility, Aras stands out for its ability to keep pace with real-world engineering change without disrupting core operations."

QKS Group defines Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for discrete industries as a strategic enterprise system that enables organizations to digitally manage the complete lifecycle of physical, part-based products, from ideation, design, and engineering through manufacturing, service, and eventual retirement. It serves as the central backbone for coordinating multidisciplinary product data, ensuring traceability, regulatory compliance, and real-time collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and supply chain functions. By unifying product and process information, PLM empowers manufacturers to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, minimize risk, and deliver high-quality, compliant products to market faster and more efficiently.

Our recognition as a Leader and Ace Performer demonstrates the impact Aras delivers - empowering customers to adapt quickly, manage change seamlessly, and innovate at scale,” said Leon Lauritsen , CEO of Aras.“By connecting the digital thread and leveraging AI-driven insights, we enable organizations to anticipate change, accelerate innovation, and lead in their markets.”

About Aras:

Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions. Aras' technology enables the rapid deployment of flexible solutions based on a powerful digital thread backbone and low-code development platform. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users of all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the entire lifecycle and extended supply chain.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence–driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modelling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

