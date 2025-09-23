Cancer Pain Management Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Demand For Patient-Centric And Integrative Pain Management Therapies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Cancer Pain Management Market, by Drug Class
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Adjuvant Analgesics
8.2.1. Anticonvulsants
8.2.2. Antidepressants
8.2.3. Corticosteroids
8.3. Local Anesthetics
8.4. Nsaids
8.5. Opioids
8.5.1. Natural
8.5.2. Semi-Synthetic
8.5.3. Synthetic
9. Cancer Pain Management Market, by Route Of Administration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Oral
9.2.1. Capsules
9.2.2. Solutions
9.2.3. Tablets
9.3. Parenteral
9.3.1. Intramuscular
9.3.2. Intravenous
9.3.3. Subcutaneous
9.4. Sublingual
9.4.1. Films
9.4.2. Lozenges
9.5. Transdermal
10. Cancer Pain Management Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospital Pharmacy
10.3. Online Pharmacy
10.4. Retail Pharmacy
11. Cancer Pain Management Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cancer Institutes
11.3. Home Care
11.4. Hospitals
12. Cancer Pain Management Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Bone Metastasis Pain
12.3. Neuropathic Pain
12.4. Visceral Pain
