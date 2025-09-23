Discover Wales' Stunning Coastline With The New Interactive Wales Coast Path Website

MENAFN - Pressat)- The newly enhanced website is officially launched this week. The website offers walkers, visitors, and nature enthusiasts a comprehensive and immersive guide to the remarkable 870-mile Wales Coast Path - the world's only continuous waymarked coastal path around a nation's entire coastline.

Visitors to the site can explore in-depth information about the entire path stretching from the Dee estuary near Chester, around North Wales, the Isle of Anglesey, Llŷn Peninsula, Snowdonia National Park, Cardigan Bay, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Gower Peninsula, and on to Swansea, Cardiff, and Chepstow on the Welsh-English border.

At the heart of the new website is some FREE, incredibly useful, zoomable and scrollable interactive Ordnance Survey mapping showing the latest route in stunning detail, carefully planned day sections, campsites, toilets, car parks, pubs, viewpoints and more ...

For mobile users, the detailed Ordnance Survey mapping even shows your exact LIVE location on the path (or even off it!).

The new, user-friendly Wales Coast Path website showcases stunning scenery, rich history, vibrant Welsh culture, and abundant wildlife alongside practical resources including maps, walking guides, accommodation, and visitor tips. It invites everyone to experience Wales at a slower pace and discover the peace, freedom, and breathtaking beauty found along this unique national treasure.

Celebrated as one of the best walks in Wales, the Wales Coast Path is a major boost for local communities with proven benefits to health, wellbeing, and the economy. The website also highlights the path's environmental protection initiatives and its role in promoting sustainable tourism.

Whether planning a day walk, weekend adventure, or a multi-week journey, is the ultimate companion for all who wish to explore the wild and unspoilt Welsh coastline.

Explore | Experience | Enjoy the Edge of Wales.