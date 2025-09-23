Discover Wales' Stunning Coastline With The New Interactive Wales Coast Path Website
Visitors to the site can explore in-depth information about the entire path stretching from the Dee estuary near Chester, around North Wales, the Isle of Anglesey, Llŷn Peninsula, Snowdonia National Park, Cardigan Bay, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Gower Peninsula, and on to Swansea, Cardiff, and Chepstow on the Welsh-English border.
At the heart of the new website is some FREE, incredibly useful, zoomable and scrollable interactive Ordnance Survey mapping showing the latest route in stunning detail, carefully planned day sections, campsites, toilets, car parks, pubs, viewpoints and more ...
For mobile users, the detailed Ordnance Survey mapping even shows your exact LIVE location on the path (or even off it!).
The new, user-friendly Wales Coast Path website showcases stunning scenery, rich history, vibrant Welsh culture, and abundant wildlife alongside practical resources including maps, walking guides, accommodation, and visitor tips. It invites everyone to experience Wales at a slower pace and discover the peace, freedom, and breathtaking beauty found along this unique national treasure.
Celebrated as one of the best walks in Wales, the Wales Coast Path is a major boost for local communities with proven benefits to health, wellbeing, and the economy. The website also highlights the path's environmental protection initiatives and its role in promoting sustainable tourism.
Whether planning a day walk, weekend adventure, or a multi-week journey, is the ultimate companion for all who wish to explore the wild and unspoilt Welsh coastline.
Explore | Experience | Enjoy the Edge of Wales.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment