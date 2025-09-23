Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle Welcomes Veteran Asbestos Litigator Courtney Gregory As Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is proud to announce that Courtney Gregory has joined the firm as a partner specializing in asbestos litigation. Courtney brings nearly two decades of focused experience representing victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, significantly strengthening the firm's asbestos litigation practice.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is proud to announce that Courtney Gregory has joined the firm as a partner specializing in asbestos litigation. Courtney brings nearly two decades of focused experience representing victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, significantly strengthening the firm's asbestos litigation practice.





Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is pleased to announce that Courtney Gregory has joined the firm's asbestos litigation practice.

An accomplished attorney with almost 20 years dedicated to mesothelioma and asbestos litigation, Courtney has built an exceptional reputation handling all aspects of complex asbestos cases, from initial case development and discovery through trial preparation and resolution. Her comprehensive litigation experience includes legal research, motion practice, depositions and trial work, making her a formidable advocate for asbestos victims across multiple jurisdictions.

"Courtney's addition to our team reflects our strategic commitment to assembling the most talented and experienced asbestos attorneys in the country," remarked Ethan Flint, co- managing member of Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle. "Her close to 20-year dedication exclusively to asbestos litigation demonstrates the specialized acumen our clients require and deserve. As we continue expanding our capabilities to serve more victims nationwide, recruiting attorneys of Courtney's caliber and experience level is essential to our mission of delivering exceptional outcomes while maintaining the personal attention that defines our approach to client service."

Courtney has earned significant recognition throughout her career, including selection as a Missouri Lawyers Weekly "Up and Coming Lawyer" in 2017 and recognition by the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin as "40 Under Forty" in 2019. She has also contributed to the legal community through scholarly work, co-authoring "Attacking Affirmative Defenses Early and Often" for Trial Magazine.

"Courtney represents the gold standard in asbestos litigation advocacy," added Randy Cohn, co-managing partner of the asbestos division. "Her depth of knowledge in mesothelioma cases is extraordinary. She understands not only the legal intricacies but also the medical nuances and emotional challenges our clients face. What sets Courtney apart is her ability to navigate the most complex discovery disputes and expert witness issues while never losing sight of the human impact of these cases. Her track record of securing meaningful recoveries for families devastated by asbestos-related diseases speaks to both her legal skill and her unwavering commitment to justice."

Throughout her distinguished career, Courtney has developed a command of the medical and scientific aspects of asbestos litigation, working closely with leading medical experts and industrial hygienists to build compelling causation arguments. Her experience spans all major asbestos litigation venues and covers exposure from diverse sources including occupational, take-home and consumer product exposures.

Courtney earned her J.D. and Health Law Certificate from Saint Louis University School of Law and her undergraduate degree magna cum laude in Finance and Management from Saint Louis University, where she also received a Service Leadership Certificate. She is admitted to practice in Missouri, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and is an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

"I am genuinely excited to join a firm with such an outstanding reputation for excellence in asbestos litigation," said Courtney Gregory. "Throughout my career, I have been deeply committed to fighting for mesothelioma victims and their families during the most difficult time of their lives. Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle's dedication to securing substantial recoveries while providing compassionate, personalized representation aligns perfectly with my own approach to practicing law. I am excited to contribute to the firm's continued success and to work with a team that shares my passion for holding accountable the companies responsible for these preventable tragedies."

For more information about Flint Cooper, visit

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file lawsuits and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

Media Contact

Fred Licon ...

CONTACT: Name: Fred Licon Email: ... Job Title: Chief Marketing Officer