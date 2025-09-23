New Dash Social 2025 Benchmark Report Reveals The Brands Winning On Tiktok, Instagram, And Youtube

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dash Social's new Social Media Benchmark Report reveals the top brands on social, breaks down the strategies behind their wins, and provides performance benchmarks across platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social today released its 2025 Social Media Benchmark Report, revealing shares now outpace follows as the clearest signal of momentum. Shares are up 31% on TikTok and 86% on Instagram, while TikTok follower growth has slowed to 3.4% per month compared to 4.7% six months prior. TikTok leads engagement at 5% versus 3.6% on Instagram and 3.4% on YouTube, while Instagram wins on reach, averaging 42% more than TikTok. With channel-specific benchmarks by industry, brands can see exactly how they stack up against peers and apply proven tactics from leaders such as FWRD, Burger King, and Visa.

“It is time to retire follower growth as the north star,” said Thomas Rankin, CEO and Co-Founder of Dash Social.“The latest benchmarks show that entertainment-driven signals, especially shares, views, and reach, are what drive real impact across platforms. Brands winning those metrics are investing in creators, participating in trends, and letting culture shape the work. The mandate is clear. Reset scorecards around these signals, know where your brand stands against the industry, and use data to guide creative.”

The report benchmarks average performance across eight platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and shows how leading brands are evolving reporting, creative, and channel strategies to outperform their categories. One clear takeaway is quality over quantity. On Instagram, reach and views are rising while engagement holds steady; posting more is not the answer. Brands such as Sour Patch Kids see stronger results by publishing two to three times per week with higher-quality, engaging content. With clear targets, sector benchmarks, and proof points, the report helps teams plan and win in 2025, then scale what works into 2026.

Key findings from the report include:



Win the First Second on TikTok: On TikTok, engagement and viewership are rising but completion rates are low, so brands need to lead with a strong first-second hook, use tighter cuts, and optimize for shares over volume.

Instagram Favors Carousels: Carousels are setting the pace for reach and engagement on Instagram, outperforming single images and Reels.

Split Formats for YouTube Growth: On-demand video powers discovery on YouTube with views up 121% and watch time at 86%, while Shorts concentrate likes, comments, and shares, making a split-format strategy the smart choice. Build a Consistent Brand Mood: Distinct aesthetics, recurring themes, and an entertaining voice drive recognition and repeat views.

In addition to the 2025 Social Media Benchmark Report, new benchmarks are available for each industry, including Beauty, Children and Baby, CPG, Fashion, Food and Beverage, Home, Luxury, Media and Entertainment, Publishing, Retail, Travel, and Health and Wellness.

To access the full 2025 Social Media Benchmark Report and each industry report, click here .

