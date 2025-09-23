Galaxy Gaming® Is Dealing Excitement With Monopoly And Yahtzee Reimagined For Table Games At G2E 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, is set to make a bold statement at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E), taking place October 7–9 at booth #4452. Attendees can expect an exciting showcase featuring the debut of MONOPOLYTM and YAHTZEETM reimagined for table games, alongside new titles, cutting-edge merchandising solutions, and top-performing iGaming content.

Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, shared his excitement, stating,“G2E is always a showcase for innovation, and this year we're proud to demonstrate how Galaxy Gaming continues to lead the way in table games. From iconic brand partnerships like MONOPOLY and YAHTZEE, to our groundbreaking merchandising solutions, we're delivering experiences that are not only memorable for players but also impactful for operators. Our mission to 'Deal Excitement' is all about elevating table games-and at G2E, we're excited to show exactly how we're doing that.”

Bringing Hasbro's Iconic Games to the Table Game Pit

Galaxy Gaming has entered into an agreement with Hasbro to be its exclusive table games licensee, entitling Galaxy to bring two of the most iconic brands in gaming history-MONOPOLY and YAHTZEE-to life in the casino table games pit. These legendary titles have been transformed into thrilling new table game experiences, offering players a fresh way to engage with the classic gameplay they know and love. Players will instantly recognize the signature elements of each game, now enhanced with engaging graphics and progressive features designed to engage and attract both seasoned players and newcomers.

With MONOPOLY's global brand recognition and YAHTZEE's fast-paced, dice-driven excitement, these new offerings promise to energize the pit with dynamic play, eye-catching design, and a powerful dose of nostalgia. Stop by the booth to be among the first to experience these groundbreaking games in action.

Lighting Up the Casino Pit

Galaxy Gaming is redefining the visual landscape of the table games pit with the debut of its new LED merchandising displays-making their first appearance on the MONOPOLY table games. Designed to rival the spectacle of the slot floor, these displays bring vibrant energy and elevated branding to the pit, creating a more immersive and engaging player experience.

Dealing Excitement – Powered by GOS Sapphire

Galaxy Gaming continues to lead the industry with the most robust table games library available. From timeless favorites like 21+3®, Perfect PairsTM, and Lucky Ladies® to innovative new titles like Heads Up Hold'em® Xtreme and 3 Dice Duel, Galaxy offers something for every player. EZ Baccarat® is now enhanced with Galaxy Gaming's Golden TalonsTM and Divine 9TM side bet, delivering an even more thrilling experience for players.

All of this is powered by GOS Sapphire, Galaxy's next-generation game management system. Featuring advanced progressive jackpot options, sleek Nebula sensors, and powerful digital tracking capabilities, GOS Sapphire is the ultimate platform for modern table game operations. Its flexible electronic bonusing system also powers the world's first Dynamic ProgressiveTM, offering random pays multiplied by up to 10x each round-adding a new layer of excitement to Galaxy's most popular progressives.

Galaxy Gaming Digital – Over Three Billion Wagers & Counting

Galaxy Gaming is also the premier licensor of exclusive table games for live dealer and RNG iGaming platforms. Renowned titles like 21+3®, Lucky Ladies®, Perfect Pairs®, Caribbean Stud Poker®, and Buster Blackjack® are featured on over 3,000 top iGaming sites worldwide. With more than 4.5 billion wagers placed online in the past year alone, Galaxy's digital footprint continues to grow exponentially.

Operators are invited to explore how Galaxy Gaming is Dealing Excitement at booth #4452. To stay up-to-date or for discounted registration, visit:

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886