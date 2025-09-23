Arteris Selected By Nanoxplore For Space Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arteris' FlexGen smart NoC IP licensed by NanoXplore to enhance the performance and efficiency of its latest SoC FPGA solutions for radiation-hardened aerospace computing

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced that NanoXplore, a provider of radiation-hardened system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA technology, has licensed Arteris' FlexGen smart NoC IP for its space designs. FlexGen will be used in the development of complex FPGA structures that deliver improved performance, efficiency, and reliability to address mission-critical computing in aerospace applications.

NanoXplore addresses the needs of the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance components plus SoC and FPGA devices. The adoption of Arteris' FlexGen smart NoC IP represents a significant leap forward in enabling NanoXplore's mission to develop state-of-the-art, radiation-hardened FPGA devices tailored for critical aerospace applications, with increased productivity, reliability, and performance while lowering energy requirements and underlying area and costs.

"The introduction of FlexGen smart NoC IP into our NoC design process has significantly strengthened our leadership in highly reliable semiconductor solutions," said Alp Kilic, CTO of NanoXplore. "FlexGen's unique capabilities and the expertise of the Arteris team enable us to deliver superior performance while maintaining the flexibility and efficiency required by aerospace applications."

“FlexGen is a revolutionary technology that automates NoC generation, empowering design engineers to create optimized NoCs for data movement in space applications much faster than ever before,” stated K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“The resulting improvements in wire length, power consumption and overall latency that are enabled by our network-on-chip technology are aligned with NanoXplore's goal to deliver cutting-edge FPGA technology to address the unique demands of aerospace systems.”

FlexGen smart NoC IP represents a revolutionary shift in NoC design by combining automation, flexibility, and efficiency. Its ability to minimize wire length, power consumption, and silicon area while simultaneously optimizing performance makes it a powerful technology for accelerating the development of complex, next-generation FPGA and SoC designs. Learn more about Arteris solutions for industrial applications at .

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris .

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a French fabless company offering state-of-the-art radiation-hardened FPGA devices for high-reliability environments, particularly in space and avionics. The company has recently launched the NG-ULTRA, the world's most advanced radiation-hardened SoC FPGA. Internationally active, NanoXplore is the European leader in the design and development of FPGA SoC technology and a key partner to leading aerospace companies. Learn more at .

© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

