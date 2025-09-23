New Carbon Capture And Storage Training Program Equips Canadians For Careers In A Low-Carbon Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- geoLOGIC systems ltd. (“geoLOGIC”) is proud to announce a new partnership with Carbon Management Canada (“CMC”) to deliver innovative training programs designed to prepare Canadians for emerging careers in carbon management.

The centrepiece of this initiative is the Carbon Capture Technical Micro-Credential-a free, 20-hour online course tailored for engineers, geoscientists, technologists, and professionals in sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, cement, iron and steel, and chemicals.

“Canada has set ambitious goals for carbon capture and storage,” said Bemal Mehta, Managing Director of Energy Intelligence at geoLOGIC.“To meet these goals, we need a skilled workforce ready to lead the transition. This micro-credential is a vital step in building that capacity.”

Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of CO2 capture and removal technologies, process design and economic considerations, lifecycle analysis and operational and safety protocols within this sector.

CMC is leading a new program called Talent Acceleration and Career Training in Low-carbon Energy (TACTILE). geoLOGIC is a collaboration partner in this initiative, along with the University of Calgary and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), to effectively prepare a low-carbon workforce in Canada. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Sustainable Jobs Training Fund (SJTF).

Applications are now open for the Carbon Capture Technical Micro-Credential, available through geoLOGIC's Evaluate Energy e-learning platform. It joins two other specialized micro-credentials: Carbon Storage Technical Essentials, Carbon Capture Advanced Concepts.

To learn more or apply, visit: geoLearning - geoLOGIC systems ltd.

geoLOGIC delivers premium energy data, software, analytics, news, and training solutions to support operational decision-making across Canada and globally. Headquartered in Calgary, geoLOGIC also has offices in London, UK, and Houston, U.S.

Media Contact:

Bemal Mehta

Managing Director, Energy Intelligence

...

1 (403) 262-1992