New Carbon Capture And Storage Training Program Equips Canadians For Careers In A Low-Carbon Economy
The centrepiece of this initiative is the Carbon Capture Technical Micro-Credential-a free, 20-hour online course tailored for engineers, geoscientists, technologists, and professionals in sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, cement, iron and steel, and chemicals.
“Canada has set ambitious goals for carbon capture and storage,” said Bemal Mehta, Managing Director of Energy Intelligence at geoLOGIC.“To meet these goals, we need a skilled workforce ready to lead the transition. This micro-credential is a vital step in building that capacity.”
Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of CO2 capture and removal technologies, process design and economic considerations, lifecycle analysis and operational and safety protocols within this sector.
CMC is leading a new program called Talent Acceleration and Career Training in Low-carbon Energy (TACTILE). geoLOGIC is a collaboration partner in this initiative, along with the University of Calgary and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), to effectively prepare a low-carbon workforce in Canada. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Sustainable Jobs Training Fund (SJTF).
Applications are now open for the Carbon Capture Technical Micro-Credential, available through geoLOGIC's Evaluate Energy e-learning platform. It joins two other specialized micro-credentials: Carbon Storage Technical Essentials, Carbon Capture Advanced Concepts.
To learn more or apply, visit: geoLearning - geoLOGIC systems ltd.
geoLOGIC delivers premium energy data, software, analytics, news, and training solutions to support operational decision-making across Canada and globally. Headquartered in Calgary, geoLOGIC also has offices in London, UK, and Houston, U.S.
Media Contact:
Bemal Mehta
Managing Director, Energy Intelligence
...
1 (403) 262-1992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment