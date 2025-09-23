UAE Temporarily Halts Visas For Citizens From These 9 Countries. Bangladesh On The List - Check Details
The UAE has temporarily suspended new visa applications from certain countries, the report said, citing a confidential immigration circular. These countries are -
- Afghanistan Libya Yemen Somalia Lebanon Bangladesh Cameroon Sudan Uganda
As of 2026, residents of these nine countries are prohibited from applying for tourist visas and work permits in the UAE. This policy continues indefinitely, with no specified timeline for review or potential changes.
Notably, the circular has been issued for a visa ban rather than a full travel ban. Citizens of the specified countries holding valid UAE visas remain unaffected and continue to have the legal right to live or work in the UAE, the report said.
Why has the UAE imposed the ban?
Although the UAE government has not provided an official explanation, the report emphasises several factors contributing to this decision.Security concerns
The most common reason cited in unofficial reports is national security. The UAE has previously introduced similar measures due to concerns about document fraud, terror-related risks, unlawful migration, identity issues, and false paperwork. The ban is a preventive measure to protect the country from possible dangers linked to fraudulent or unverified entries, the report said.Geopolitical tensions
Bilateral tensions between the UAE and some other countries may have influenced the visa policy. Earlier instances indicate that immigration policies are occasionally used to manage or symbolise broader diplomatic stances.Public health and pandemic protocols
COVID-19 protocols seem to still be part of the UAE's visa review process, reflecting ongoing health safety measures. The pandemic highlighted weaknesses in managing cross-border health issues, the report said. Concerns have been raised about incomplete health screenings, underfunded healthcare systems in certain countries, and the risk of virus variants emerging from less monitored regions, the report said.
