Indian Rupee Falls To Record Lows As US Visa Fee Hike Rattles Markets

The Indian rupee plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, driven by a combination of headwinds, including a surge in U.S. H-1B visa fees and steep trade tariffs.

The rupee fell as much as ₹88.825 per USD, breaching its previous record of around ₹88.455.

Why Is The Rupee Depreciating?

The depreciation was triggered by a steep hike in U.S. H-1B visa fees, set by an executive order, to $100,000 for new applicants. This led to large outflows from the Indian IT stocks. The move is expected to raise operating costs for Indian tech companies and reduce the employment of workers to the U.S.

Trade tensions add to the woes. Existing U.S. tariffs of 50% on Indian goods - among the highest in Asia - are expected to further dampen export performance. Reduced exports mean fewer dollar inflows, worsening the external imbalance. Trade policy uncertainty has also added to investor anxiety.

FII Outflow

Foreign portfolio investors are pulling back. Reports suggest that foreign investors have withdrawn over $15 billion from Indian equities in 2025 and may continue to do so as they reassess their risk exposure, particularly in sectors sensitive to U.S. policy shifts, such as the IT sector.

The Nifty IT index fell for a third successive session, declining by over 4%.

