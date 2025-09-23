Ionq Stock In Spotlight After Company Clears Key Hurdle Toward Scalable Quantum Networks
IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock gained investor attention on Tuesday as the company announced it had successfully demonstrated frequency conversion of photons from visible to telecom wavelengths, in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
The conversion is a key technological hurdle in enabling long-distance quantum communications. This breakthrough allows IonQ's trapped-ion quantum systems, which operate using visible light, to connect over long-haul fiber networks by converting their optical signals into telecom-compatible wavelengths.
IonQ stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday's premarket.
