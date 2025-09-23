Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amneal Pharma Stock Rises On FDA Approval For Generic Version Of Abbvie's Eyedrops

Amneal Pharma Stock Rises On FDA Approval For Generic Version Of Abbvie's Eyedrops


2025-09-23 09:00:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) said on Tuesday that its generic equivalent of AbbVie's (ABBV) eyedrops received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company's Bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% is indicated for reducing high eye pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It is a generic equivalent of LUMIGAN 0.01%, whose design is a trademark of AbbVie's Allergan.

Shares of the company rose 5% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110099390

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search