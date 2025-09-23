Global Mofy Invited To Shunyi District Innovation Park For AI-Driven Smart Upgrade Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the“Company” or“Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that, at the invitation of the publicity department of Beijing's Shunyi District, the Company's management team visited a local science and innovation park to conduct on-site research and thematic discussions. The exchange focused on the digital and intelligent upgrading of the park, practical application scenarios, and potential models of cooperation.

This invitation was carried out under the framework of China's“Artificial Intelligence Plus” initiative. Leveraging the Company's strengths in generative AI, virtual content production, and 3D digital assets, both sides explored practical needs in areas such as park governance, enterprise services, and industrial collaboration. These topics have entered into the coordination stage, with subsequent implementation to proceed according to mutually agreed arrangements. A preliminary project-oriented approach was outlined: (i) establishing regular communication and coordination mechanisms; (ii) identifying key tasks for digital and intelligent upgrading; and (iii) selecting suitable scenarios for feasibility studies and small-scale pilots, subject to administrative and compliance requirements.

Ms. Wenjun Jiang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Mofy, stated:“Shunyi District has a well-developed innovation ecosystem and a solid industrial foundation, providing favorable conditions for digital upgrading and demonstration projects in the park. We greatly value the opportunity to engage with Shunyi District on technology innovation and digital transformation. Park digitalization is not only an inevitable trend of industrial development, but also an important scenario for applying our technologies. Going forward, we hope to integrate AI and virtual technologies to contribute to a demonstrative smart park solution in Shunyi District.”

The visit emphasized practical needs related to park governance, enterprise services, and industrial collaboration, and resulted in an actionable agenda and milestone plan. Global Mofy will continue to leverage its technology stack and scenario-based solutions to advance pilot applications, support scalable replication, and contribute to the long-term goal of enabling digital and intelligent transformation in the region.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary“Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit or globalmofy.

