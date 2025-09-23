Wireless EV Charging Market To Reach US$ 4,119.51 Million By 2034 Astute Analytica
|Market Forecast (2034)
|USUS$ 4,119.51 million
|CAGR
|13.64%
|Largest Region (2024)
|North America (48.19%)
|By Technology Type
|Magnetic Inductive Charging Technology (64.04%)
|By Component Type
|Power Transfer Equipment (59.75%)
|By Application
|Commercial Charging (38.34%)
|By Vehicle Type
|Passenger Cars (63.05%)
|By End User
|Fleet Operators (50.11%)
|Top Drivers
|
|Top Trends
|
|Top Challenges
|
Massive Venture Capital Influx Signals Unprecedented Confidence and Growth
Investor confidence in the wireless EV charging market is at an all-time high. Venture capital is flowing into the sector at an unprecedented rate. During the first five months of 2025, wireless charging startups secured US$ 20.4 million in equity funding across just two rounds. This represents a dramatic escalation from the US$ 1.23 million raised across four rounds in the same period of 2024. Looking at the broader ecosystem, which includes both wired and wireless solutions, startups have attracted over US$ 4.9 billion in equity funding. These funds have been distributed across 65 privately funded companies in 2023 and 2024, showcasing a robust and diverse investment landscape.
Over the past decade, the wireless charging sector has accumulated more than US$ 766 million in total funding. The peak occurred in 2022 with over US$ 147 million invested, and 2025 is already showing strong performance with US$ 32.4 million raised so far. A breakdown of funding stages reveals a healthy pipeline, with early-stage rounds amassing US$ 223 million and late-stage rounds reaching US$ 184 million. This sustained financial backing is crucial. It provides the necessary capital for research, development, and scaling operations, ensuring the long-term viability and expansion of the wireless EV charging market.
Governments Accelerate Adoption Through Substantial Public Infrastructure Investment
Public sector support is providing a powerful tailwind for the wireless EV charging market expansion. Governments worldwide are committing significant capital to build out the necessary infrastructure. In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a landmark US$ 635 million in grants. These funds are designated to deploy over 11,500 EV charging ports, including wireless solutions, across 27 states. The grants are strategically allocated, with US$ 368 million for 42 "community" projects and US$ 268 million for seven "corridor" fast-charging projects. This follows a previous award in August 2024, when the USDOT allocated US$ 521 million for over 9,200 charging ports across 29 states.
State and local initiatives are further amplifying these national efforts. The California Energy Commission launched the "Fast Charge California Project" in August 2025, a US$ 55 million incentive program with an application deadline of October 29, 2025. In Northern California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's Fiscal Year Ending 2025 Charge! Program is offering at least US$ 10 million in grants for new public charging stations. The city of Chicago has also set an ambitious goal to install 2,500 public passenger EV charging stations by 2035. These coordinated government actions are creating a fertile ground for the growth of the wireless EV charging market.
Residential Sector Adoption Is Booming Driven by Unmatched Home Convenience
The residential segment represents a cornerstone of the wireless EV charging market. The appeal of effortless home charging is a major driver for consumer adoption. In 2025, the costs for a professional installation are becoming increasingly accessible. A complete Level 2 residential wireless EV charger installation typically ranges from US$ 500 to US$ 2,500. The hardware itself generally costs between US$ 300 and US$ 1,200. Labor from a qualified electrician for a standard setup can range from US$ 100 to US$ 350, making it a manageable investment for many homeowners.
Of course, more complex jobs can incur additional costs. Installations requiring an electrical panel upgrade can add between US$ 500 and US$ 2,000 to the total price. Furthermore, necessary permitting and inspection fees can contribute another US$ 50 to US$ 500, depending on local regulations. Across the Atlantic, companies in the UK are offering installation packages starting from around £899. A 2024 survey confirms the strong consumer interest. It revealed that a significant number of prospective EV buyers are willing to pay a premium for factory-installed wireless charging, prioritizing convenience above all else.
Commercial and Fleet Operations Embrace Wireless Charging for Efficiency Gains
The commercial sector is rapidly recognizing the operational advantages of Wireless EV charging market. For fleet management, the technology offers enhanced efficiency and reduced downtime. A key pilot program was launched in 2024 by WiTricity and International Transportation Service. The six-month program at the Port of Long Beach is testing the technology on a fleet of Ford E-Transit vehicles. This real-world application is crucial for validating performance in demanding commercial environments. The trend is particularly strong in public transit. At least ten transit agencies across the United States are already deploying wireless charging for their electric bus fleets.
These deployments showcase impressive power capabilities in the Wireless EV charging market. Howard County, Maryland, is utilizing a 50 kW wireless charging system from Momentum Dynamics. The system features a transmitter embedded in the pavement and a receiver on the bus's underside. Momentum Dynamics has also developed a more powerful 200 kW wireless charging system specifically for the municipal transit market. Public investment continues to drive fleet electrification. In 2025, the city of Annapolis, Maryland, invested approximately US$ 1.53 million for two new battery-electric buses and a DC fast charging system. A project supported by grants from three sources: the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration, and Anne Arundel County.
Leading Automotive OEMs Integrate Wireless Charging as a Premium Feature
Automakers are strategically integrating wireless charging into upcoming models, positioning it as a high-value, convenience-oriented feature. Porsche is set to be a trailblazer in the luxury segment of the Wireless EV charging market. The company announced that its 2026 Cayenne EV will be the first battery EV to offer the technology, providing a maximum charging power of 11 kW. The world premiere of the new Cayenne Electric is planned for the end of 2025, with sales of the wireless charging floor plate beginning in 2026 through Porsche Centres and online. This move is expected to set a new standard for premium EVs.
Other major brands are following suit, integrating wireless charging for personal devices, which familiarizes consumers with the technology. The 2025 Kia EV6 will feature a redesigned wireless smartphone charging pad, enhancing the cabin experience. Similarly, the highly anticipated 2025 Kia EV3 will come equipped with a wireless phone charger (Qi). Volkswagen is also including wireless charging for compatible devices in its 2025 ID.4 model. These integrations, while focused on smaller devices for now, are critical for normalizing the concept of wireless power transfer and paving the way for broader vehicle applications within the wireless EV charging market.
Technological Breakthroughs Push Wireless Charging Efficiency to Rival Wired Solutions
Concerns about efficiency losses, once a major barrier to adoption, are rapidly fading. Recent technological advancements have pushed the operational efficiency of wireless systems to be highly competitive with their wired counterparts. In 2025, commercially available wireless charging systems are achieving impressive operational efficiencies of up to 92%. This figure is nearly on par with the 90-95% efficiency range of traditional wired Level 2 chargers. The technology is not just catching up; it is proving to be a viable and powerful alternative.
Standardization is further solidifying these technological gains in the Wireless EV charging market. The recently published SAE J2954 standard is a landmark achievement for the industry. It specifies wireless power transfer at up to 11 kW with a certified efficiency of up to 93%. Leading developers like WiTricity already claim efficiencies of 93% or even higher for their systems. The standard also creates a clear roadmap for future innovation. It paves the way for higher power transfer rates, with a potential to reach up to 300 kW, which would enable ultra-fast wireless charging for a wide range of vehicles.
Urban Mobility and Public Transit Are Being Transformed by In-Road Innovations
The concept of charging while driving is transitioning from science fiction to reality, set to revolutionize urban mobility supporting the wireless EV charging market growth. Detroit is at the forefront of this transformation. A one-mile stretch of 14th Street in the city has been equipped with Electreon's inductive charging coils. The project makes it the nation's first public wireless-charging roadway. The initial pilot program became operational in 2023. It is a key part of a five-year agreement between the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Electreon to develop a scalable in-road charging network.
The project is a collaborative effort involving several key partners, including Ford Motor Co. and DTE Energy. The vision extends beyond a single street. In 2024, MDOT will seek bids to install additional inductive charging on a section of US-12, also known as Michigan Avenue. This forward-thinking approach to integrating charging directly into the urban fabric represents a monumental step forward. It promises to eliminate range anxiety and make EV ownership more practical than ever before, dramatically expanding the potential of the wireless EV charging market.
Looking for Country-Level or Section-Wise Data? Customize This Report:
Standardization Paves the Way for Mass Market Interoperability and Growth
For any technology to achieve mass adoption, standardization is paramount. The Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) technology segment is seeing crucial progress in this area. The goal is to ensure complete interoperability between vehicles and chargers from different manufacturers. The publication of the SAE J2954 standard in 2024 was a watershed moment. It provides a unified specification for wireless power transfer up to 11 kW, giving automakers and infrastructure providers a common technical language. This standard is expected to be a major catalyst, accelerating adoption by boosting consumer confidence and simplifying development.
The Wireless EV charging market is already seeing a variety of power levels emerge to meet different needs. Systems with power levels ranging from 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW are offered by companies like Plugless Power for demonstration and research purposes. Market analysis indicates that the 11 kW to 50 kW power supply segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024. The development of a powerful 200 kW wireless charging system for the municipal transit market by Momentum Dynamics further highlights the technological sophistication and diversity within the rapidly evolving wireless EV charging market.
Global Wireless EV Charging Market Major Players:
- Witricity Corporation Qualcomm Incorporated Plugless Power HEVO Inc. Momentum Dynamics BMW AG AB Volvo Volkswagen AG Nissan Motor Corporation Tesla, Inc. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Hyundai Motor Company Ford Motor Company Schneider Electric ABB Ltd. Other Prominent Players
Key Market Segmentation:
By Technology
- Magnetic Inductive Charging Capacitive Coupling Charging Resonant Inductive Charging
By Component Type
- Power Transfer Equipment Control System Transmission and Reception Equipment
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheelers
By Application Type
- Residential Charging Commercial Charging Public Charging Stations
By End User
- Individual Consumers Fleet Operators Government Agencies
By Region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America
Not Sure Where to Start? Let Our Analyst Walk You Through the Report:
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.
With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.
Contact Us:
Astute Analytica
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
For Sales Enquiries: ...
Website:
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment