Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results For The First Half Of 2025, And Provides Business Update
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|18,207,186
|$
|17,566,844
|Cost of sales
|(15,252,223
|)
|(14,327,094
|)
|Gross profit
|2,954,963
|3,239,750
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(149,595
|)
|(172,655
|)
|(Provision for) Recovery of withholding tax receivable
|(40,984
|)
|32,980
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables
|(15,986
|)
|(184,180
|)
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|(30,467
|)
|Research and Development expenses
|(522,503
|)
|(106,835
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(4,706,656
|)
|(4,860,455
|)
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(2,480,761
|)
|(2,081,862
|)
|Other income, net
|70,548
|50,881
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|(19,066
|)
|(49,041
|)
|Finance income, net
|250,334
|179,927
|Loss before income tax from continuing operations
|(2,178,945
|)
|(1,900,095
|)
|Provision for income tax (expense) benefit
|(48,177
|)
|22,949
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|(2,227,122
|)
|(1,877,146
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Net gain for the period from discontinued operations
|-
|38,719
|Net loss for the period
|(2,227,122
|)
|(1,838,427
|)
|Less: net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|8,955
|9,167
|Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|$
|(2,236,077
|)
|$
|(1,847,594
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Loss per share from continuing operations
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|19,996,747
|9,991,600
Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| As of
June 30,
2025
| As of
December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,452,268
|$
|21,936,422
|Restricted cash
|7,059
|27,642
|Trade receivables, net
|5,002,723
|5,922,345
|Other current assets
|2,684,427
|2,291,439
|Withholding tax receivable, net
|416,975
|393,960
|Inventories
|287,812
|274,854
|Other financial assets at amortized cost
|76,440
|-
|Total current assets
|31,927,704
|30,846,662
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|1,517,155
|1,432,738
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,282,609
|3,183,856
|Right-of-use assets
|2,448,872
|2,268,022
|Intangible assets, net
|2,125,975
|2,300,951
|Goodwill
|411,862
|411,862
|Withholding tax receivable, net
|2,460,829
|1,967,826
|Deferred tax assets, net
|1,305,423
|1,281,531
|Other non-current assets
|2,028,231
|998,971
|Total non-current assets
|15,580,956
|13,845,757
|Total assets
|$
|47,508,660
|$
|44,692,419
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
|$
|4,527,716
|$
|4,549,364
|Borrowings
|-
|44,232
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,432,441
|1,574,537
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net
|105,314
|96,372
|Total current liabilities
|6,065,471
|6,264,505
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,085,675
|768,174
|Finance lease liabilities, net
|302,863
|121,746
|Provision for employee benefits
|5,830,087
|5,548,726
|Total non-current liabilities
|7,218,625
|6,438,646
|Total liabilities
|13,284,096
|12,703,151
|Equity
|Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,821,589 shares at June 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 17,808,974 shares at December 31, 2024
|2,618,626
|2,137,108
|Subscription receivable
|(50,000
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|96,363,125
|93,102,042
|Legal reserve
|223,500
|223,500
|Warrants reserve
|251,036
|251,036
|Accumulated deficit
|(66,440,917
|)
|(64,204,840
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,310,798
|590,981
|Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company
|34,276,168
|32,049,827
|Non-controlling interests
|(51,604
|)
|(60,559
|)
|Total equity
|34,224,564
|31,989,268
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|47,508,660
|$
|44,692,419
Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(2,227,122
|)
|$
|(1,877,146
|)
|Net gain from discontinued operations
|-
|38,719
|Net loss
|(2,227,122
|)
|(1,838,427
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and Amortization of fixed and intangible assets
|1,700,784
|1,556,922
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|149,595
|172,655
|Provision for (Recovery of) withholding tax receivable
|40,984
|(32,980
|)
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables, net
|15,986
|184,180
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|30,467
|Netting off related parties' balances
|-
|(690,487
|)
|Finance income, net
|(250,334
|)
|(179,263
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|48,177
|(101,998
|)
|Loss (Gain) from assets disposal
|231
|(31,577
|)
|Gain from disposal of a subsidiary
|-
|(3,607
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (Increase) in trade and other receivables
|1,193,423
|(90,891
|)
|Increase in other assets
|(1,144,739
|)
|(1,005,338
|)
|Decrease in inventories
|42,872
|114,223
|Decrease in restricted cash
|20,275
|186,971
|Decrease in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities
|(182,399
|)
|(437,966
|)
|(Increase) Decrease in withholding tax receivable
|(407,260
|)
|227,903
|(Decrease) Increase in provision for employee benefits
|(41,570
|)
|13,428
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,041,097
|)
|(1,925,785
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(482,658
|)
|(34,442
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|1,405
|27,805
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-
|(114,224
|)
|Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed
|-
|(28,186
|)
|Interest received
|331,762
|283,750
|Payments for financial assets at amortized cost
|(76,440
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|(225,931
|)
|134,703
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|3,491,850
|-
|Repayment of related party borrowings
|-
|(3,304,787
|)
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(45,296
|)
|(252,717
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(877,856
|)
|(877,553
|)
|Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|2,568,698
|(4,435,057
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents,
|1,301,670
|(6,226,139
|)
|Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
|214,176
|(58,513
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|21,936,422
|20,263,869
|Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
|$
|23,452,268
|$
|13,979,217
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.
EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.
Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.
Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.
The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss from continuing operations - IFRS
|$
|(2,227,122
|)
|$
|(1,877,146
|)
|Finance income, net
|(250,334
|)
|(179,507
|)
|Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
|48,177
|(22,949
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense of fixed and intangible assets
|1,700,784
|1,556,922
|EBITDA
|(728,495
|)
|(522,680
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|149,595
|172,655
|(Recovery of) provision for withholding taxes receivable
|40,984
|(32,980
|)
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables
|15,986
|184,180
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|30,467
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|19,066
|49,041
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|$
|(502,864
|)
|$
|(119,317
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per share
|Earnings Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|19,996,747
|9,991,600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment