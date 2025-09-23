Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results For The First Half Of 2025, And Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing next-generation smart solutions and applications across cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2025 (1H 2025) ended June 30, 2025.

AI, Robotics & Smart Solutions Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI advanced its AI-first transformation strategy, demonstrating strong momentum in both multi-agent AI platform development and the commercialization of smart solutions across Thailand's retail and banking sectors.



Launched DeepVoyage Go (DVGO) on April 1, 2025, an AI-powered itinerary planner tailored for travel professionals. As the first commercial deployment of the Company's multi-agent AI platform, DVGO enables faster itinerary planning, personalized recommendations, and more efficient workflows. Since launch, DVGO has received encouraging early feedback from users, validating its potential to enhance productivity in the travel sector. These initial results reinforce the Company's confidence in expanding the multi-agent AI platform into additional verticals.

Revenue from Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM) grew by $ 0.3 million, or 18.1%, to $2.2 million in 1H 2025, compared to $1.8 million in 1H 2024, reflecting increasing adoption among banking and retail clients in Thailand. GDM solutions automate cash handling, enhance transparency, and reduce operational overhead.

Further expanded smart retail solutions with AI-driven video analytics and real-time insights to optimize store layouts, manage inventory, and improve customer engagement. Several proof-of-concept projects were initiated during the period, with additional deployments underway.



Secured Logistics Business and Operational Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI maintained its market-leading position in Thailand with in both secured logistics and cash management, underpinned by strong contract renewals, a resilient operational network, and continued evolution of its client portfolio.



Secured multi-year contract renewals with major clients in June 2025, including Government Savings Bank (Thailand) and other top-tier financial and retail institutions. Continued to diversify client mix with retail clients contributing a growing share of overall revenue. Currently, approximately two thirds of the Company's top 15 clients are retail customers.



“In the first half of 2025, we made significant progress advancing our AI-first strategy, designed to deliver solutions that are both cutting-edge and practical,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI.“The launch of DVGO demonstrates our innovative ability to translate multi-agent AI into real-world applications that enhance productivity, while our smart solutions are already delivering measurable impact across the banking and retail sectors. With a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to execute on our AI-first strategy that builds product ecosystems to enhance operational intelligence, drive efficiency, and create lasting value across sectors.”

Financial Overview

Revenue increased by approximately $0.6 million, or 3.6%, to approximately $18.2 million for 1H 2025, compared to 1H 2024. Gross profit decreased to approximately $3.0 million for 1H 2025, compared to approximately $3.2 million for 1H 2024. Gross profit margin decreased to 16.2% for 1H 2025, from 18.4% for 1H 2024, primarily due to costs outpacing the growth in revenue during this interim period.

For 1H 2025, selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $4.9 million for 1H 2024, representing a 3.2% decrease. For 1H 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million for 1H 2024. This was mainly due to the sustained investment in research & development and the decline in gross profit. As of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $25.0 million and $23.4 million, respectively.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq:GFAI/ GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), GFAI delivers next-generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit Twitter: @Guardforceai .

