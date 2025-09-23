Jackery Launches Explorer 240D, A New Ultra-Portable DC Output Power Station For Outdoor And On-The-Go Lifestyles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pack Light, Power More: Jackery's New Explorer 240D is the Grab-and-Go Solution for On-the-Go Essentials

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, today announced the launch of the Jackery Explorer 240D , a new DC-only portable power station designed for ultimate on-the-go power. The Explorer 240D focuses on delivering lightweight, ultra-portable power for a variety of outdoor activities and daily uses.

With a strong emphasis on portability and convenience, the Explorer 240D is about 70% smaller and 46% lighter than comparable AC power stations, making it easy to carry when camping, during road trips, and while doing other light outdoor activities. Its "Pack Light, Power More" slogan speaks to its ability to provide significant energy without the burden of a heavy device. The product features a unique 2-in-1 handle and charging cable, which doubles as a strap for grab-and-go power and a 140W USB-C cable for fast charging high-power devices like laptops.

One of the key advantages of the Jackery Explorer 240D is its pure DC output, which offers a more efficient and direct way to power and charge your digital devices. Unlike traditional AC power stations, the 240D is specifically designed to provide DC power - the standard power type used in most portable electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This means there's no need for the extra conversion from AC to DC, reducing energy loss and providing a seamless charging experience for a variety of devices, including high-power items like MacBooks via its 140W USB-C port. This makes it an ideal "grab-and-go" solution for users who need to power their devices on the move for activities like camping, road trips, or photography.

The Explorer 240D is built to meet the core needs of its target users, charging mobile devices, laptops, tablets, cameras, and drones, as well as powering small camping gear like lights, fans, and portable refrigerators. The device also serves as a reliable backup for essential digital devices during power outages.

Key Features of the Jackery Explorer 240D:



Ports & Capacity: It has a 256Wh (80,000mAh) battery with 4 USB ports, including three USB-C and one USB-A, allowing it to charge up to four devices at once. This capacity is equivalent to eight 10,000mAh power banks.

Power Output: The unit provides a pure DC power output of 200W, with a single port capable of an ultra-fast 140W charge.

Durability and Cell Quality: It is equipped with Next-Gen Heat LFP cells that offer a long lifespan of over 6,000 charge cycles, and can maintain at least 70% of its capacity after a decade of use, making it a long-term investment. The Explorer 240D is designed to operate reliably in a wide temperature range, from -20°C to 45°C (-4°F to 113°F). Charging Speed: The Explorer 240D can reach an 80% charge in one hour when using a combination of solar and USB-C inputs. It can be fully charged in 3.5 hours via a USB-C or car charging cable.

The Jackery Explorer 240D is available for purchase now on Amazon at a starting early-bird price of $169.99.

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products-from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 40kWh energy storage solutions-Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

