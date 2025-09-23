Helport AI Partners With Best Life & Co. To Drive AI-Powered Sales Transformation In Mortgage Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helport AI Expands U.S. Presence with Strategic Mortgage Industry Partnership

Enhancing Loan Officer Productivity with Real-Time AI Assistant and Automation

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced a new commercial partnership with Best Life & Co. (“Best Life”), the leading eXp Realty team in Michigan for homes sold, to deploy Helport AI's AI-powered sales platform across its mortgage operations.

This strategic agreement reflects Helport AI's commitment to transforming the mortgage value chain through automation, intelligence, and scale. By combining Best Life's outbound sales teams with Helport AI's AI-enabled remote agents, the partnership has already shown tremendous promise-- pre-approved loan applications have doubled since rollout began in July, resulting in more high-quality, pre-qualified leads for Best Life's loan officers.

“We're proud to collaborate with a market leader like Best Life & Co.,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI.“This partnership reinforces our focus on measurable outcomes. Our real-time AI guidance, compliance automation, and performance analytics are engineered to unlock new revenue potential for mortgage teams.”

Helport AI's platform is being used to address key challenges in Best Life's loan officer operations, including ramp time, inconsistent lead follow-up, and agent turnover. With the integration of AI-assisted remote agents, the companies anticipate efficiencies from automated lead qualification, as well as real-time coaching for in-house sales representatives-all aimed at boosting customer engagement and increasing close rates.

“We believe AI is not just an upgrade-it's a competitive necessity,” said Ken Hirschmann, broker/owner of Best Life & Co.“We expect Helport AI's solutions to enable our loan officers to work smarter, respond faster, and close more qualified transactions. We're excited to be a leader in modernizing the mortgage customer journey.”

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert-using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at .

About Best Life & Co.

Best Life & Co. is Michigan's top-selling eXp Realty team, serving Southeast and West Michigan with over 50 expert agents. Led by Ken Hirschmann, Dave Thomas, and Brandon Verlinden, the team specializes in strategic client service and high-conversion real estate and mortgage transactions. All information about Best Life contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Best Life.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

