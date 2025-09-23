Global Blockchain Market Size Projected Reach $393 Billion By 2030 As Clearer Regulatory Frameworks Are Legitimized

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets, an industry insider said that:“The global blockchain market size is projected to grow from USD 32.99 billion in 2025 to USD 393.45 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2% during the forecast period”. The report said:“The rising need for secure and transparent transactions drives the blockchain market, especially in verticals such as retail, supply chain management, and banking. These industries handle large volumes of sensitive data and financial exchanges, making trust and traceability critical. Blockchain enables immutable records and real-time verification, helping reduce fraud and data tampering. At the same time, blockchain lowers operational costs by minimizing intermediaries and manual processes. Businesses increasingly turn to blockchain to automate transactions, speed up settlements, and cut administrative expenses, leading to more efficient workflows and enhanced customer experiences across critical business operations. High adoption of blockchain solutions for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities, and the need for simplification, transparency, security, and immutability of processes, are key factors accelerating market growth. Rising demand for real-time data analysis, enhanced visibility, and proactive maintenance is creating new opportunities in the market.” Active Companies in the markets include(OTCQB: DBKSF) (CSE: SPTZ),(NASDAQ: DJT),(NASDAQ: ORBS),(NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR),(NASDAQ: SBET).

MarketsAndMarkets continued:“Integrating generative AI into blockchain ecosystems reshapes how organizations manage data, automate workflows, and enhance decision-making. Gen AI can streamline smart contract development by generating, testing, and validating code more efficiently, reducing time and human error. It also strengthens fraud detection by analyzing large-scale blockchain transaction patterns and flagging anomalies in real time. Gen AI helps synthesize complex datasets into actionable insights in supply chain blockchain applications, improving traceability and operational transparency. This synergy between Gen AI and blockchain pushes enterprises to rethink how decentralized systems can become more intelligent, responsive, and business-aligned. In recent years, blockchain adoption has skyrocketed across diverse business use cases such as payments, digital identity, smart contracts, document authentication, and asset exchanges. This expansion has been primarily driven by startup innovation and a steady venture capital funding inflow.”

SonicStrategy Announces Total Network Exposure of 168 Million Sonic with the Launch of Second Validator with 126.6 Million Tokens, Becoming the Largest Self-Staked Operator on the Blockchain - SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its second institutional-grade validator on the Sonic network.

SonicStrategy's new validator is built on enterprise-grade hardware designed for speed, reliability, and security. Each validator node runs on servers equipped with multi-core CPUs, 32-128 GB of memory, and fast NVMe storage exceeding 1 TB to handle Sonic's high throughput. Nodes are deployed in secure data centers with redundant power and 1 Gbps network connectivity, ensuring consistent performance and uptime.

The new validator, launched on September 16, 2025, has been seeded with 126.6 million Sonic tokens ($S) directly from the Company treasury, instantly making it the largest self-stake validator on the network and the 3rd largest by total stake, according to SonicScan. Together with SonicStrategy's existing validator, currently ranked #12 as of this release, the Company now operates two of the largest validators in the Sonic ecosystem.

In total, SonicStrategy holds 135 million $S tokens directly. Every $0.01 change in the price of $S results in an approximate $1.86 million CAD change, upward or downward, in the Company's balance sheet value. In addition, the Company's two validators are generating approximately $7,500 in daily staking rewards, equivalent to an annualized revenue run-rate of roughly $2.7 million CAD at current prices. Actual earnings are subject to token price fluctuations, validator operating costs, and other expenses.

SonicStrategy Scale and Token Exposure:



Total Sonic Exposure: ~168M $S across validators, DeFi strategies, and treasury

First Validator: 36.1M $S staked (3.1M self-staked, 33.1M third-party delegated)

Second Validator: 126.6M $S staked (126.6M self-staked, ~101.3K third-party delegated)

Holdings/DeFi Strategies: 5.3m $S Other Holdings: 3.711 BTC



SonicStrategy's validator operations generate daily staking rewards that flow directly into the Company's treasury. SonicStrategy currently earns ~4.24% annually of staked tokens and 15% of the rewards earned by delegators on the SonicStrategy validators. These earnings provide recurring and compounding revenue for the Company while reinforcing the security and decentralization of the Sonic network.

"Launching our second validator with over 126.6 million Sonic staked is a major step in scaling our infrastructure footprint," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "Becoming the largest self-staked validator strengthens our credibility with third-party delegators and maximizes our revenue opportunities by gaining more delegators. Operating both the 3rd and 12th largest overall validators underscores our role as a cornerstone participant in the Sonic ecosystem while generating meaningful on-chain earnings that support our treasury growth." Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) (“Trump Media” or the“Company”), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand announced that Yorkville America Equities has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the initial registration statement (the“Registration Statement”) for five America First themed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The filing for these America First themed ETFs expands the product portfolio by building on the digital asset ETF filings made with the SEC in June and July 2025. These ETFs, along with the previously announced digital asset ETFs, will be collectively known as the“Truth Social Funds”.

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) has changed its Nasdaq ticker symbol to "ORBS" from OCTO beginning September 11, 2025. This move follows the closing of its recently announced $270 million private placement to implement the Worldcoin treasury strategy. A $20 million investment was made by BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR).

The strategy is supported by notable investors and led by technology analyst Dan Ives, who now serves as chairman of the board. "Changing our ticker to ORBS marks a defining moment for Eightco, signaling our commitment to leading the Proof of Human revolution," said Dan Ives, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) , a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, announced crypto BitMine crypto + cash + "moonshots" holdings totalling $10.771 billion.

As of September 14th at 6:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 2,151,676 ETH at $4,632 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $214 million stake in Eightco (NASDAQ-ORBS) ("moonshots") and unencumbered cash of $569 million. BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 638,460 BTC valued at $74 billion. BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) , one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, announced that senior members of its leadership team will participate in a series of keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions and onsite interviews at the following upcoming digital assets conferences and events:

September 22, 2025 – DATCON 2025, Seoul, Korea

September 22-27, 2025 – Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Seoul, Korea

October 1-2, 2025 – TOKEN2049, Singapore

October 13-15, 2025 – Digital Asset Summit 2025, London

