MACOM To Showcase High Speed Connectivity Solutions At ECOC 2025
|ECOC 2025 Information:
|Venue:
|Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark
|Date/Time:
| Monday, September 29: 9:30 to 17:00
Tuesday, September 30: 9:30 to 17:00
Wednesday, October 1: 9:00 to 16:00
For more information about ECOC 2025, visit here .
About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit .
Company Contact:
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.
Stephen Ferranti
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
P: 978-656-2977
E: ...
