MACOM To Showcase High Speed Connectivity Solutions At ECOC 2025

MACOM's connectivity portfolio spans a broad range of optical and copper-based technologies supporting leading edge data speeds, including lasers, modulator and laser drivers, linear equalizers, optical clock recovery (OCR) modules, post amplifiers, photodiodes, transimpedance amplifiers, high speed receiver modules and advanced clock and data recovery integrated circuits (ICs). These offerings are engineered to support demanding applications across data center, AI/ML, telecom and networking infrastructures.

What to Expect at ECOC 2025: MACOM will host live demonstrations and present advanced semiconductor solutions that are helping to shape the future of high-speed connectivity. Highlights include: