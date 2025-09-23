Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rezolve Ai Founder And CEO Daniel M. Wagner To Speak At The 3Rd Annual Roth AI Summit 2025


2025-09-23 08:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel M. Wagner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Roth AI Summit on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

For more information about the Roth AI Summit or to register for the event, please contact your Roth representative or use the link here .

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact
...

Media Contact
Rezolve Ai
Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications
...
+44 7576 094 040


MENAFN23092025004107003653ID1110099186

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search