Rezolve Ai Founder And CEO Daniel M. Wagner To Speak At The 3Rd Annual Roth AI Summit 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel M. Wagner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 3Annual Roth AI Summit on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

For more information about the Roth AI Summit or to register for the event, please contact your Roth representative or use the link here .

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

+44 7576 094 040