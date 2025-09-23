Vor Bio Appoints Navid Z. Khan, Ph.D., As Chief Medical Affairs Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Khan brings decades of global medical affairs, commercial, and scientific leadership across multiple therapeutic areas including seven successful product launches

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Navid Z. Khan, Ph.D., as Chief Medical Affairs Officer.

Dr. Khan joins Vor Bio with over two decades of experience spanning medical affairs, commercial, and R&D functions. He has overseen more than 40 development programs in neurology, immunology, and infectious diseases, and successfully guided seven U.S. and global product launches in rare neurology and immunology indications. Most recently, Dr. Khan was Head of Neuromuscular Therapeutic Area, Medical Affairs at argenx, where he led integrated medical strategy and execution for four launches of VYVGART® and VYVGART Hytrulo®, including two for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

“Navid is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of building world-class medical affairs organizations and executing multiple high-impact product launches,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Vor Bio.“His deep scientific expertise, combined with his ability to connect with patients, physicians, and global stakeholders, will be invaluable as we advance telitacicept and shape our broader autoimmune portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to join Vor Bio at such an exciting time,” said Dr. Khan.“Vor has the potential to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases with telitacicept and beyond. I look forward to working with the talented team to build a best-in-class medical affairs function that ensures strong scientific exchange, evidence generation, and meaningful engagement with the patient and physician communities worldwide.”

Earlier in his career, Dr. Khan held senior leadership positions at Akouos Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics, where he played a pivotal role in the launch of three Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapies - EXONDYS 51®, VYONDYS 53®, and AMONDYS 45® - and helped transform Sarepta's Medical Affairs organization in preparation for a wave of gene therapy programs. He also held roles of increasing responsibility at EMD Millipore over more than a decade, spanning R&D, viral vector and vaccine strategy, and commercial leadership.

Dr. Khan earned his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and his B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit .

