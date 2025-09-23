Stifel Expands Venture Banking Team To Accelerate Growth In Life Sciences And Healthcare Sectors
The new hires are led by Managing Directors Jackie Spencer, Anthony Flores, Milo Bissin , Julie Ebert , Timothy Lew , and Sam Subilia , all recognized for their success in venture banking, corporate finance, and strategic advisory. Collectively, they have advised and supported hundreds of early- and growth-stage companies, with backgrounds spanning commercial banking, venture debt, and investment banking at leading institutions. Vice Presidents Tessa Dibble , Lindsey Seidner , and Ariana DaCruz also join Stifel as part of the senior team.
This expansion builds on Stifel Bank's recent momentum in Venture & Fund Banking, which has seen the team grow to over 100 bankers, more than $10 billion in loan commitments, and a more than doubling of venture client deposits in the past year.
“Stifel is proud to be a leading partner to the innovation ecosystem,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.“Adding this talented team further strengthens our capabilities in healthcare and life sciences and expands the resources we provide to founders and investors.”
“The life sciences and healthcare sectors are at a critical inflection point, driven by the transformative potential of AI,” noted Jackie Spencer.“We are excited to bring our expertise to Stifel's broader platform, which is uniquely positioned to provide founders and management teams with the resources and solutions to scale from inception to exit.”
Beyond venture banking, Stifel's life sciences and healthcare focus spans equity research, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, plus proprietary conferences and events. Since early September, Stifel has acted as joint bookrunner on 4 biopharma financings raising $1.1 billion, including the first biopharma IPO in seven months.
Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust, Members FDIC, offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A., Members FDIC, offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at For global disclosures, please visit .
Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447
...
Investor Relations Contact
Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610
...
Legal Disclaimer:
