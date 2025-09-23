Reviva To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference
Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time: 10:15 AM ET
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event.
About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.
