Wood Mackenzie partners with Novi to enhance the accuracy and depth of its 4.4 million well database for US Lower 48

Strategic partnership combines industry-leading, operator-verified well data and advanced lease-to-well algorithms with comprehensive upstream intelligence to transform decision-making in the world's most data-intensive and dynamic oil and gas market

LONDON/HOUSTON/ SINGAPORE , 23 September 2025 - Wood Mackenzie, the global insight business for renewables, energy, and natural resources, today announced a strategic data partnership with Novi Labs, enhancing its Lens Lower 48 solution with the industry's most accurate well-level production data and advanced lease-to-well algorithms.

The collaboration provides Wood Mackenzie customers with access to Novi's proprietary data across a region where over 4.4 million wells generate more than 20% of global liquids and gas supply. The partnership provides access to Novi's licensed proprietary oil, gas, and water production data for more than 25,000 wells and advanced lease-to-well algorithms trained on the same well actuals in major supply driving states such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Accurate production benchmarking and forecasting is becoming even more critical in US onshore investing. As activity pivots more to infill well design and optimizing existing leasehold in maturing basins, the margin of error for analysis has narrowed considerably, and the tolerance around assumptions has decreased.

"The Lower 48 represents the world's most dynamic upstream market, and accurate well detail data is absolutely critical for US analysis that feeds into integrated global modeling," said Joe Midgley, Global Head of Upstream and Carbon Management at Wood Mackenzie. "Our partnership with Novi transforms our ability to serve customers with the most trusted well-level production data available, combined with our industry-leading cost intelligence and global market perspective."

The Lens Lower 48 solution enhances our data capabilities needed to address the key challenges facing operators, international companies, and financial institutions in today's volatile market environment. With oil prices fluctuating, E&Ps trialing potentially breakthrough well technologies, and operational costs set to rise, the need for precise, timely data has never been greater.

“Novi's proprietary data and lease-to-well algorithms establish a new standard for production data accuracy not previously achievable,” said Scott Sherwood, CEO at Novi. Built on thousands of actual well records from operators across every major unconventional basin, our AI-powered technology delivers unmatched production data accuracy for more confident, data-driven investment decisions. Through our partnership with Wood Mackenzie, this data is now accessible to stakeholders across the energy value chain, including energy producers and investors."

Key benefits for customers include :



Unparalleled data quality : Access to Novi's proprietary upstream data provides the most accurate well-level production information available. Over the past six months, Wood Mackenzie and Novi data experts have built on this strong foundation to further enhance data quality for our supply and valuation-focused workflows, with improvements spanning completion metrics, formation tagging, and well spacing.”

Comprehensive Cost Intelligence : Wood Mackenzie's proprietary cost models cover 37 drilling and completion subcategories with granular regional analysis. We estimate individual well costs, allowing users to analyse specific cost components or assess wider trends. AI-Ready Analytics : Superior data quality will support advanced AI workflows and machine learning applications. We have expanded the data attributes available to Lens Direct API subscribers and, via our internal use of AI interfaces, are improving the dataset's readiness for ingestion into customers' internal LLMs.



“Timely and high-quality trusted data underpins how existing operators, new entrants and investors can deliver winning strategies," concludes Midgley.“In a market dominated by high-priced incumbent providers, this partnership creates a compelling alternative that combines best-in-class data with flexible, user-friendly analytics for the comprehensive intelligence our customers need to navigate consolidation, identify opportunities, and optimise their portfolios in the world's largest oil and gas producing region."

The enhanced Lens Lower 48 solution is available starting September 2025 to new and existing customers. For more information about Lens Lower 48, visit:

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That's why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years' experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers' decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac .

About Novi Labs

Novi Labs is the leading AI-first energy analytics platform redefining how energy operators and investors make high-stakes capital decisions. Built on proprietary machine learning, exclusive datasets, and deep reservoir expertise, Novi delivers the industry's most accurate well-level forecasts and development insights. Many leading E&P operators and mineral owners rely on Novi, with billions in monthly capital decisions flowing through the platform. Novi is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit