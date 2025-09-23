The American University Of Rome Hosts International Workshop On Digitality And Coloniality

AUR Logo

Global experts convene at AUR to explore how digital revolutions and AI reshape power, freedom, and colonial legacies in the 21st century.

- Professor Irene Caratelli

ROME, ITALY, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American University of Rome (AUR), in collaboration with the Alexander von Humboldt Stiftung and the Universität Bayreuth, hosted the second edition of its annual workshop series "Digitality: The Maker of (New?) Political World Orders" on September 19, 2025. This year's theme,“Digitality and Coloniality,” brought together scholars, practitioners, and policymakers from across the globe to examine the profound challenges posed by the digital revolution and the rise of artificial intelligence.

The event featured contributions from experts representing Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The keynote address was delivered by Professor Waddick Doyle of the American University of Paris, who explored the global implications of the concentrated power of emerging technologies.

Discussions probed the intersections of technology, politics, and power, asking whether the Fourth Industrial Revolution is giving rise to“new colonialisms.” Topics included digital labor, surveillance and data mining, the role of private entrepreneurship in information ownership, and the use of AI in warfare.

Alongside the formal presentations, participants engaged in interactive sessions and a concluding debate hosted by AUR's International Relations Club, which explored both the threats and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

Reflecting on the day, participant Alessandro M. commented:“I loved the 'Digitality & Coloniality' workshop at The American University of Rome. It was a powerful reminder that we need to step more often outside our professional silos. It's crucial for designers to understand critical theories about power, data, and culture because these forces shape every space we build, both physical and digital.”

Professor Irene Caratelli , Director of the International Relations and Global Politics program at The American University of Rome highlighted the importance of such dialogue:“As a liberal arts institution with a global outlook, AUR is committed to addressing the pressing questions of our time. This workshop exemplifies how academia can convene international voices to better understand - and shape - the political realities of the digital age.”

The Digitality and Coloniality workshop underscored both the risks and transformative potential of digital technologies. By fostering critical reflection and cross-disciplinary exchange, AUR and its partners aim to contribute meaningfully to the global conversation on the future of power, freedom, and responsibility in the digital era.

